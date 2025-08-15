Gaurav Gogoi Leads Independence Day Celebrations in Hojai

Amidst jubilant celebrations across the nation, Hojai witnessed an electrifying Independence Day atmosphere as the 79th Independence Day was marked with patriotic fervor. The ceremony took place at the historic Netaji Point in Purana Bazar, where the tricolor was unfurled by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and Jorhat MP, Gaurav Gogoi.

Addressing the gathering, Gogoi extended his heartfelt wishes to the people on the occasion, recalling the unity displayed by Indians during the freedom struggle. “During the independence movement, every Indian stood together when the British tried to divide us in the name of religion. Even today, those who follow the politics of the British—the new generation of Jinnahs and Hitlers in Assam—will not succeed in spreading division. Assam will not allow their politics of divide and rule to succeed. I firmly believe that the people of Assam are vigilant and will not let their dreams come true,” he declared.

The flag-hoisting ceremony saw the presence of several senior Congress leaders, including Nurul Huda, MLA of Rupohihat, district Congress president, and party functionaries. After hoisting the tricolor, Gogoi led a tricolor procession through the heart of the town, drawing enthusiastic participation from thousands of residents, who thronged the streets to witness the patriotic march.