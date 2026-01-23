Akhil Gogoi’s Voter Manipulation Claim, Gaurav Gogoi’s ‘Greater Assam’: BJP Slams Both

The BJP, in a press briefing on Thursday, slammed opposition leaders Akhil Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi. Senior BJP spokesperson Ranjib Sarmah rejected Akhil Gogoi’s allegation that BJP workers manipulated the voter list in the Boko co-district.

Addressing the media, Sarmah said, “If Akhil Gogoi has any evidence, he should approach the Election Commission. Posting a video on Facebook goes against constitutional principles.”

Rejecting Akhil Gogoi’s claims in their entirety, Sarmah questioned why the Raijor Dal leader—who portrays himself as a staunch follower of the Constitution—did not approach the Election Commission if he possessed concrete evidence. Sarmah alleged that the claims were aimed at misleading the public and creating an atmosphere of anarchy.

Debabrata Saikia Needs Prior Permission from Rokibul Hussain to Speak to Media

Sarmah further claimed that Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has not addressed the media for a long time. Explaining the reason, he alleged that Saikia has been instructed to seek prior written permission from senior Congress leader Rokibul Hussain before speaking to the media, an instruction he claimed was issued by the Congress high command.

“Saikia is the son of a former Chief Minister of Assam and belongs to the Ahom community. He feels ashamed to take written permission from Rokibul Hussain to address the media. That is why he has remained silent for such a long period,” Sarmah alleged.

Gaurav Gogoi’s ‘Greater Assam’ Synonymous with ‘Miyaland’?

Another senior BJP spokesperson, Jayanta Goswami, targeted Gaurav Gogoi, claiming that the ‘Bor Asom’ (Greater Assam) narrative being propagated by him during recent campaigns is an attempt to establish dominance of East Bengal-origin Muslims in the state.

“This began with Rejaul Karim joining the Congress, when he said he would turn Sivasagar into Dhubri. This implies an attempt to make Sivasagar a Miya (East Bengal-origin Muslim)-dominated area. Although Rejaul Karim later left the Congress, the party intends to pursue this agenda with Gaurav Gogoi as its leader,” Goswami alleged.

He further said that the BJP would never allow what he termed the Congress’s dream of turning Assam into a state dominated by Miya communities, adding that the BJP is determined to thwart such attempts.

