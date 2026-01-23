‘Vote Theft in Assam': Akhil Gogoi Shares Video of BJP Leaders Manipulating Voter List

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has alleged large-scale voter list manipulation at the Boko Co-District Commissioner office in Assam, sharing a video on social media that he claimed shows BJP members inside a government office late at night.

In a Facebook post made on Thursday, Gogoi accused members of the BJP of illegally handling election-related work at the office around 8:30 pm on January 22, 2026. He alleged that names of genuine voters were removed from the electoral roll while attempts were made to block or add names unlawfully.

Gogoi described the incident as a serious attack on democracy and claimed that the alleged actions amounted to “vote theft” carried out inside a government building.

According to the allegations, local journalists reached the Boko office after receiving a tip-off and found BJP leaders allegedly operating government computers meant for official election work. The video shared by Gogoi shows the individuals inside the office, who reportedly appeared uncomfortable when confronted by the media.

One of the persons seen in the video reportedly denied being an employee of the office and refrained from giving clear answers when questioned. Another individual can be seen allegedly minimising the computer window he was working on as soon as journalists entered the room.

According to sources, the individuals seen in the footage have been identified as Prahlad Biswas, General Secretary of South Kamrup Zila and ZPC member from Chamariya Block; Mrinmoy Boro, Secretary of South Kamrup District; and Buddheswar Rava, General Secretary of the South Kamrup District ST Morcha.

Meanwhile, similar concerns about electoral roll manipulation have been raised on the national stage as well. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party have repeatedly accused the Election Commission of India and the BJP of engaging in systematic “vote chori” (vote theft) across several states.

Gandhi has claimed that voter lists in states such as Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra contain fake, duplicate or invalid entries, alleging this has influenced election outcomes and eroded trust in the democratic process.

In some instances, he has presented specific examples, such as alleged repeated use of the same photograph on voter IDs and unusually clustered or invalid voter addresses, as part of his broader narrative of electoral roll irregularities.

However, these claims have been challenged by the Election Commission and government officials, who say that many of the cited irregularities arise from technical or procedural issues rather than deliberate fraud, and have urged formal evidence submissions under legal protocols.

