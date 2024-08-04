Alarming Drunk Driving Incident in Guwahati: Uber Vehicle Chased and Threatened

In a troubling incident in Guwahati, an Uber vehicle carrying a woman and a young man was pursued and threatened by an intoxicated driver. The episode, which has ignited outrage and concern over the rising problem of drunk driving in the city's nightlife, was captured on a camera installed inside the Uber.
The footage reveals the driver of a car with the registration number AS 01EA 2199 dangerously tailing the Uber, increasing fears for the safety of night-time commuters. The situation took a dangerous turn when the inebriated driver overtook the Uber and abruptly blocked its path in a dramatic fashion reminiscent of a Bollywood film.
The video then shows the individual confronting the Uber driver with aggressive and slurred speech, saying, "I feel like blowing the horn. Did you like it? Oh, yes, I'm drunk! What will you do...huh?" Realizing he was being recorded, the intoxicated driver fled the scene.
This incident underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of drunk driving laws in Guwahati and highlights the dangers posed by alcohol-fueled recklessness.