Guwahati Uber Rider Threatens Female Journalist Over Fare Dispute

The controversy involving drivers from Uber, Ola, and Rapido in Guwahati is not new. Allegations against bike riders, in particular, are numerous, with frequent accusations of violating various laws, including overcharging passengers. These issues often lead to unpleasant situations for passengers, with a recent incident in the AIDC area serving as a notable example.
In a distressing event, a female journalist was reportedly threatened by a rider for refusing to pay an extra fare. The journalist had booked a bike through Uber Moto for a journey from Ganeshguri to AIDC. Despite the app showing a specific fare based on the journey's distance, the rider attempted to renegotiate the fare over the phone.
Upon arriving to pick up the journalist, the rider, identified as Pranav Bania, allegedly continued to demand a higher fare. Instead of the app-indicated Rs 38, he insisted on Rs 50. The disagreement escalated during the ride, with allegations that Bania misbehaved with the journalist and, upon reaching AIDC, chased her and threatened to harm her and her mobile phone.
The journalist has lodged a complaint at the Dispur police station, but as of now, Pranav Bania has not been arrested. This incident raises serious questions about the safety of using taxi and bike services like Uber, Ola, and Rapido.
These companies' drivers have been demanding significantly higher fares from passengers, citing high commission rates imposed by the companies. This practice has led to passengers frequently facing demands for 100 to 200 percent more than the initially quoted fares. Such practices not only inconvenience passengers but also undermine trust in these services.
Despite numerous incidents and complaints, the Transport Department has yet to take stringent action against these malpractices. The Assam Police and the Transport Department need to implement effective measures to ensure passenger safety and fair pricing. Without such interventions, the likelihood of severe incidents remains high, putting ordinary passengers at constant risk.
In conclusion, the need for regulatory oversight and stricter enforcement of laws governing ride-hailing services in Guwahati is more pressing than ever. Ensuring passenger safety and fair pricing should be a priority to restore public confidence in these essential services.