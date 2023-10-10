Alert Drunk Drivers! Intensive Ops to Be Conducted in Guwahati During Durga Puja

The Kamrup Metro District Transport Department has decided to step up vigil against drunk drivers this Durga Puja season, reports said.
The authorities of the transport department stated that massive drives would be conducted in various parts of Guwahati amid Puja festivities. They further said that a hefty amount would have to be paid along with strict punishment awarded to any person caught driving in a drunk state.
Reports said that, along with the officers of the transport department, the police will also be a part of the extensive drives.
District transport officer (DTO), Kamrup Metro district, Gautam Das while addressing media persons stressed that the strictest punishment will be awarded to drunk drivers.
In regard to this, a meeting stressing on road safety measures was held in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri under the District Road Safety Committee of Kamrup Metro today. A song titled ‘Path Xurrokha’ sung by Kallol Borthakur was also released in the event.