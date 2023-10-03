Planning To Organize Durga Puja In Guwahati? Police Release Guidelines

No puja committee will be allowed to organize pujas by blocking any pavement or bye-lanes.

The puja committees will have to gain prior permission which will be given by the local police station.

Every puja committee will have to ensure complete CCTV coverage of their respective pandals and nearby areas.

Puja committees will not be allowed to set up lighting decorations without the permission of APDCL.

All puja pandals will have to ensure proper waste management and disposal.

Every puja committee will have to mandatorily put up names of their respective president and general secretary up for convenient public viewing.

Puja committees have been directed to refrain from installing idols made of plastic for puja. The use of such idols has been barred by the pollution control board.

Prior police permission has to be obtained for organizing any kind of cultural events at pandals. The police will allot a specific time period in which puja committees will be allowed to organize such events.

At the end of puja celebrations, idol immersion will only be allowed at the ghats at Choonsali, Pandu, Basistha, Sonapur, Digaru, and Kachomari.

The authorities will be setting up barricades along the ghats as directed by the pollution board.

The puja committees have been recommended to use idols made of water soluble materials. The use of plastic, thermocol, or other such items have been banned.