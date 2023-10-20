Alert! ITMS Cameras Activated in Guwahati; Traffic Offenders to Get SMS Notices for Violations

During the festive season of Durga Puja, citizens in Guwahati must exercise caution as the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras have been activated, of late.
Police intervention on the roadways will therefore cease, and those who break traffic laws in Guwahati will henceforth receive direct notices (e-challan) on mobiles about their infractions within 24 hours.
Addressing the media here in Guwahati, DCP Traffic Jayanta Sarathi Borah said, “The National Information Centre (NIC) will monitor 61 Internet Protocol (IP) cameras deployed throughout the city. Intelligent Traffic Management System uses standard surveillance IP cameras to capture the video for analysis. Thus, the citizens are advised to wear helmets while riding a two wheeler and seat belts while driving a four wheeler vehicle. The city police will be strict against traffic violators. The penalties will be imposed within 24 hours of the violation conducted by the offender. Once the violations is captured on IP cameras, no one will be spared.”
As per DCP Traffic upto Rs 15 lakh per day is collected from violators by the city police after ITMS was activated in Guwahati city.
It may be mentioned that the ITMS was introduced in Guwahati last year to ensure seamless mobility of traffic, check traffic violations and serve e-challans.
Former Guwahati Police Commissioner, presently the special DGP Assam Police Harmeet Singh earlier stated that ITMS is a dynamic system and requires few days for proper calibration. Thus, there was no issuance of e-challans until the calibration was completed.
He had also urged citizens to follow single lane driving and abide traffic laws.
Meanwhile, the Guwahati Traffic Police issued an advisory to ensure safety of the public on the road and to give free passage to emergency vehicles like Ambulances and Fire tenders among others during this Puja season.
The traffic restrictions on the movement of vehicles will be imposed during the period of the puja celebration in the city from October 21 to 24.