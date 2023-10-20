Alert! ITMS Cameras Activated in Guwahati; Traffic Offenders to Get SMS Notices for Violations

It may be mentioned that the ITMS was introduced in Guwahati last year to ensure seamless mobility of traffic, check traffic violations and serve e-challans.

Former Guwahati Police Commissioner, presently the special DGP Assam Police Harmeet Singh earlier stated that ITMS is a dynamic system and requires few days for proper calibration. Thus, there was no issuance of e-challans until the calibration was completed.

He had also urged citizens to follow single lane driving and abide traffic laws.