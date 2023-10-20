Guwahati Police Imposes Restrictions on Vehicular Movement During Durga Puja

The following restrictions on the movement of vehicles will be imposed on the mentioned dates:

During the Durga Puja, goods carrying vehicles will be allowed to enter city from 4 am to 10 am w.e.f. 21-10-2023 to 24-10-2023.

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicle of six wheel and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati city from 11 am to 12 midnight