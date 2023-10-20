Guwahati Police Imposes Restrictions on Vehicular Movement During Durga Puja

Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, Guwahati Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory to ensure safety of the public on the road and to give free passage to emergency vehicles like Ambulances and Fire tenders among others. The traffic restrictions on the movement of vehicles will be imposed during the period of the puja celebration in the city from October 21 to 24.
The following restrictions on the movement of vehicles will be imposed on the mentioned dates:
During the Durga Puja, goods carrying vehicles will be allowed to enter city from 4 am to 10 am w.e.f. 21-10-2023 to 24-10-2023.
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicle of six wheel and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati city from 11 am to 12 midnight
Furthermore, the police also issued no entry restrictions under the following police stations during the puja celebrations:
Dr. RP Road will be one-way from Ganesh Mandir side towards Ganeshguri flyover
There will be no entry for vehicles coming from Zoo Road side towards Ganesh Mandir side, Dispur
No entry from Ganeshguri Whole Sale market side to Ganeshguri through Service road
Sankardev path will be one way only from Wholesale market side towards RP road (Ganesh Mandir side).
No entry from Jayanagar Chariali side towards Beltola Tiniali except vehicles of local residents. It will be one way from Beltola Tiniali side towards Jayanagar Chariali side
Bishnu Rabha Path will be one way from Beltola Tiniali side towards Bhetapara Chariali
No entry on Dr. BN Saikia road from Beltola Tiniali towards Basistha Chariali side
AG office bylane will be one way from AG office side towards Saurav Nagar and Tripura Goli. No vehicles should be allowed to enter from Tripura Goli and Saurav Nagar side.
Parking of vehicle shall be allowed in one side of Tripura Goli
No entry of vehicles from Basistha Chariali towards Beltola Tiniali except the vehicles of Local residents
No entry from Fatasil Chariali, Railway Gate No. 6,7,8 and from Sati Jaymati road towards Kumarpara Panchali
No entry from Chabipool towards Bishnupur and Fatasil Chariali
No entry from RK Choudhary road to KRC road
Parking of vehicles shall not be allowed on A.T. Road (Athgaon flyover to Bharalumukh) and Dinesh Goswami Road (Between Bharalumukh to Kalipur)
One way movement of vehicles will be allowed from Fatasil Chariali to Chabipool
No entry of vehicles from Sluice gate towards Pragjyotish College on JP Agarwala Road
No entry of vehicles from Bishnupur Bridge towards Cycle Factory side
No entry of vehicles from Haryana Bhawan towards Kumarpara Panchali
No entry from Maligaon Chariali towards Pandu. Entry is open from Adabari Tiniali to Maligaon Chariali via Pandu Port Road
No entry of vehicles on P.N.G.B. Road Railway crossing from Gosala side and the vehicles will be diverted towards Maligaon 3rd gate side
All vehicles from Kamakhya Railway Station and Gotanagar area shall be allowed to move through Railway Gate No. 3 and Railway Headquarters
There will be no entry at the entry point of newly constructed Kamakhya Temple Ghat Road from Pandu Cabin and also from Kamakhya Mandir side (Near ASTC stoppage)
No entry on MS Road from Sani Mandir side towards Gate No. 04. Entry of vehicles will be opened from Railway Gate No. 04 towards Shanimandir
No entry of vehicles from MG road towards Khubchand point on Dr. JC Das Road (Phulgali)
The vehicles coming from Commissioner point towards GNB road will be diverted through College Hostel road towards GNB road
No vehicles shall be allowed to enter from Anuradha Point to Hatigarh Chariali
Vehicles will be allowed to enter from Hatigarh Chariali only
No entry from Bandana Point to Refinery gate via SBI Gali