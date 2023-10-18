Alert Locals Nab Two Snatchers in Guwahati’s Chenikuthi

Amid the rampant rise in snatching incidents in Guwahati, the alert locals successfully nabbed two snatchers who attempted to flee after snatching a mobile phone from a woman in the Chenikuthi area on Wednesday.
According to sources, the snatchers grabbed the mobile phone from the woman, identified as Jasmina Sultana, in Chenukuthi area and tried to escape. However, the alert locals chased the robbers and nabbed them. The accused were then handed over to Chandmari Police for legal proceedings.
The police then arrested another snatcher based on the confessions made by the two accused during questioning.
The snatchers have been identified as Ainul Ali, Younuj Ali and Bhabatosh Das.
Earlier on October 10, two bike-borne armed miscreants who snatched a gold chain from a Gauhati High Court advocate were trapped and apprehended by Guwahati Police.
The advocate, Momita Bora, was out for a morning walk on October 9 in Rajgarh area when she spotted two unidentified youths constantly staring at her.
Initially, the victim didn’t pay much attention, however, after she returned home from the morning walk, one of the miscreants came down from the bike and snatched her gold chain.
The victim did try to catch the miscreants, however, one of them pulled out a handmade pistol from his pocket and placed it on her chest to flee the scene.
The miscreant then pushed her back due to which she fell down and sustained major injuries on her leg, wrist and hand. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area where it was reported.
The following night, the police identified and apprehended the two bike-borne armed miscreants and seized the Pulsar bike, bearing the registration number AS01 BQ 8345, which was used for chain snatching.