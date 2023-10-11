Guwahati: Two Miscreants, Who Snatched Gold Chain From Lawyer, Held

In a significant development, two bike-borne armed miscreants who snatched a gold chain from a Gauhati High Court advocate were trapped and apprehended by Guwahati Police on Tuesday.
According to sources, the advocate, Momita Bora, was out for a morning walk on October 9 in Rajgarh area when she spotted two unidentified youths constantly staring at her.
Initially, the victim didn’t pay much attention, however, after she returned back home from the morning walk, one of the miscreants came down from the bike and snatched her gold chain.
The victim did try to catch the miscreants, however, one of them pulled out a handmade pistol from his pocket and placed it on her chest to flee the scene.
The miscreant then pushed her back due to which she fell down and sustained major injuries on her leg, wrist and hand. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area where it was reported.
The following night, the police identified and apprehended the two bike-borne armed miscreants and seized the Pulsar bike, bearing the registration number AS01 BQ 8345, that was used for chain snatching.