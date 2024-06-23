Alert! Maa Kamakhya Devalaya Warns Against Unauthorized Online Pujas

Official Clarifications from Maa Kamakhya Devalaya

Online Pujas: The Maa Kamakhya Devalaya does not authorize any online platforms to conduct pujas on its behalf. Devotees are cautioned against engaging with any websites or apps claiming to offer online puja services in the name of the temple. The temple's administration maintains strict control over its rituals and does not delegate these sacred duties to external entities.

Financial Transactions: Any financial transactions made in the name of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya for online pujas are unauthorized and potentially fraudulent. The temple authorities have expressed concern that these fraudulent activities are exploiting the faith and devotion of the public, leading to significant financial loss for those deceived.