Alert! Maa Kamakhya Devalaya Warns Against Unauthorized Online Pujas

The authorities of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya have issued a public warning against the rising trend of unauthorized websites and mobile applications offering online pujas in the temple's name. These platforms have been found soliciting large sums of money from devotees under false pretenses. The temple authorities emphasize that such activities are not legally sanctioned and has called for public vigilance.
Official Clarifications from Maa Kamakhya Devalaya
Online Pujas: The Maa Kamakhya Devalaya does not authorize any online platforms to conduct pujas on its behalf. Devotees are cautioned against engaging with any websites or apps claiming to offer online puja services in the name of the temple. The temple's administration maintains strict control over its rituals and does not delegate these sacred duties to external entities.
Financial Transactions: Any financial transactions made in the name of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya for online pujas are unauthorized and potentially fraudulent. The temple authorities have expressed concern that these fraudulent activities are exploiting the faith and devotion of the public, leading to significant financial loss for those deceived.
Legal Implications: Engaging in or promoting unauthorized online pujas under the name of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya is illegal and can lead to severe legal consequences. The authorities warn that individuals or entities involved in these activities will be subject to legal action to protect the integrity of the temple and its devotees.
Advisory to the Public
The Maa Kamakhya Devalaya authorities urge all devotees to exercise caution and thoroughly verify the authenticity of any online offerings claiming to be associated with the temple. If any suspicious or unauthorized activities are encountered, devotees are encouraged to report them to the relevant authorities immediately.
To ensure that religious practices and transactions are genuine and legally conducted, devotees are advised to:
Visit the official website of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya.
Contact the Devalaya authorities directly for any queries or religious services.
Avoid engaging with unauthorized platforms offering online puja services.
The Maa Kamakhya Devalaya authorities stress the importance of preserving the sanctity and legality of religious practices. The public's cooperation in reporting unauthorized activities and relying on official channels will help maintain the temple's sacred traditions and protect the devotees' interests, the authorities claimed in a statement.