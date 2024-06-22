Guwahati: Devotees Throng Kamakhya Temple For Ambubachi Mela

"The Ambubachi Mela's Nivritti will be performed on June 26 and the temple will be opened on June 26 morning. All rituals and puja will be performed after Nivritti. The Assam government and district administration have also extended their support including security, transportation, food etc. Last year, around 25 lakh devotees visited the temple during the Ambubachi Mela and we hope the number will be increased this year," Kabindra Prasad Sarma said.