Guwahati: Devotees Throng Kamakhya Temple For Ambubachi Mela

A large number of devotees from across the country gathered at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati as the annual Ambubachi Mela commenced on Saturday. Following the mela's Pravritti ceremony, the temple's main door will remain closed for three days and will reopen on June 26 after the Nivritti ceremony.
The annual fair takes place a day before the temple's three-day closure, which symbolizes the goddess's menstruation and represents fertility and womanhood. On Saturday, as part of the holy rituals, priests chanted mantras dedicated to the goddess, and the sound of conches filled the air.
Devotees worshipped the goddess with fervor, with some lying prostrate on the ground as a sign of devotion, while others posed for pictures wearing devotional headbands.
Kabindra Prasad Sarma-Doloi, the head priest of the historical temple, mentioned on Friday that the Pravritti ceremony would be performed at 8:45 am on Saturday.
"The Ambubachi Mela's Nivritti will be performed on June 26 and the temple will be opened on June 26 morning. All rituals and puja will be performed after Nivritti. The Assam government and district administration have also extended their support including security, transportation, food etc. Last year, around 25 lakh devotees visited the temple during the Ambubachi Mela and we hope the number will be increased this year," Kabindra Prasad Sarma said.
Kamakhya Temple, located atop Nilachal Hills, is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in India. The annual mela is one of the largest religious gatherings in Eastern India. During the three days of closure, it is believed that "Mother Earth" undergoes her annual cycle of menstruation, leading farmers to pause cultivation to avoid disturbing the goddess.