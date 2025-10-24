All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club Urges Visiting Hours Extension to 12 AM

The All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club has written an open letter to the Chief Minister of Assam, urging the state administration to reconsider a recent restriction on visiting hours at the Zubeen Garg Memorial.

The fan club expressed concern over a decision reported in the media yesterday, which reportedly imposed limitations on access to the memorial. While the club acknowledged the need for administrative regulations to maintain decorum and sanctity, it criticised the restriction that prevents visitors from entering the memorial past 10 PM.

“Preserving and honouring the Zubeen Garg Memorial is a responsibility and duty for every Assamese,” the letter stated. “However, due to the irresponsible actions of a few individuals indulging in alcohol, fans from across Assam and India, who travel with devotion to pay their respects, are being denied the opportunity to visit the memorial at night. This is completely unacceptable.”

The Letter

The club requested that the visiting hours be extended from the current 10 PM limit to 12 midnight, emphasizing the importance of allowing fans to connect with the emotions and legacy of the late singer during the night hours when the memorial holds special significance.