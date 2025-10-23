BREAKING: Assam Govt Issues SOP For 'Zubeen Kshetra' in Sonapur

The District Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan, Sumit Sattawan, IAS, has issued detailed guidelines for visitors to the cremation ground of legendary singer Zubeen Garg at Hatimura, Kamarkuchi, following discussions with various stakeholders, including the local population, to ensure the piousness and sanctity of the site.

As per the order, the cremation ground will remain open daily from 6:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M., and no visitors will be permitted beyond these hours.

The order strictly prohibits entry to anyone under the influence of alcohol or any other form of intoxication. Moreover, the consumption, serving, or distribution of any intoxicating liquor is banned both within the premises and in the immediate vicinity of the cremation ground.

The guidelines come into force with immediate effect, ensuring that visitors can pay homage to the legendary singer in a peaceful and respectful environment.

