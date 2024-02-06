All Hurdles Seem Small When Your Dreams Are Big, Proves Dhrubajyoti Das

Challenges come in all shapes and size, but how you face them defines your life. And when your dreams are big, there is no challenge obstacle large enough to stop you. Proving these words correct stands Dhrubajyoti Das, a poet by trade.
The lad from Assam proved nothing is impossible when your will to achieve it is strong enough. A Divyang from birth, Dhrubajyoti finds it difficult to speak or even walk on his feet. This hampered him as he could not attain a formal education.
However, standing tall today at Gauhati Press Club on Tuesday, as his latest work, a compilation of poems from his heart, was formally inaugurated. A gleaming father proclaimed, “If there is a strong will to achieve something, all obstacles give way. Dhurba is a living example of that. He has faced a lot of challenges in life, but his will is so strong that he has overcome everything.”
Titled ‘Paridhi Bhonga Xopunor Pom Khedi’, this was his fifth book launched in presence of Pratidin Time Editor in Chief Nitumoni Saikia, noted poet Nilim Kumar, eminent reciter Abani Bora, popular singer Tarali Sarma, and actress-singer Deeplina Deka.
“I would not use the word specially-abled for him, rather I will say that he is entirely capable. He has publically called me his ‘second father’ and I love him as my own son. I have been at every book launch of his, and today as well, I am very happy to be here,” said Nitumoni Saikia.
Meanwhile, Deeplina Deka celebrates her birthday on Wednesday. She shares a loving bond with Dhrubajyoti, that of an elder sister to him. Ahead of her big day, her younger brother presented her with this book of poems.
Dhrubajyoti’s previous works include, ‘Jibonor Hepah’, ‘Ronga Modaror Usuponi’, ‘Endhare Endhare’, and ‘Hridoyor Emuthi Kobita’.
Through his sheer determination, Dhrubajyoti Das stands out as an inspiration for society. His life story speaks volumes about how all hurdles seem small when your dreams are big.