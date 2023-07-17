Press Club of Assam Condoles Demise of Nagaon Video Journalist, Demands Probe

Press Club of Assam (PCA) has expressed profound grief and demanded a thorough probe into the untimely demise of video journalist Dhanti Hira.
Dhanti, a video journalist of a private satellite channel was killed in a tragic road accident at Samaguri in Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday night.
As per reports, Dhanti was heading home from Samaguri with his two other friends on a two-wheeler when they hit two youths standing on the road in Khatowal area. It seemingly erupted with hot arguments following which Dhanti’s two friends fled from the location.
Some locals took Dhanti to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.
The family members of Dhanti alleged that after the accident, a group of people had beaten him up causing his death.
PCA President Kailash Sarma, working President Nava Thakuria and general secretary Hiren Ch Kalita said, “As the family members of Dhanti alleged that he was attacked by a group of people at the spot of accident and subsequently died, we demand an authentic probe into the incident. Meanwhile, a team of the Nagaon Police reached the spot and recovered the bike from the location. The two fleeing friends should come forward, helping the investigating police officers to unearth the entire episode that led to Dhanti’s tragic death.”
They also urged the management of the private news channel to adequately support the bereaved family at this time of sorrow and grief.