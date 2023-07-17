Press Club of Assam Condoles Demise of Nagaon Video Journalist, Demands Probe

PCA President Kailash Sarma, working President Nava Thakuria and general secretary Hiren Ch Kalita said, “As the family members of Dhanti alleged that he was attacked by a group of people at the spot of accident and subsequently died, we demand an authentic probe into the incident. Meanwhile, a team of the Nagaon Police reached the spot and recovered the bike from the location. The two fleeing friends should come forward, helping the investigating police officers to unearth the entire episode that led to Dhanti’s tragic death.”

They also urged the management of the private news channel to adequately support the bereaved family at this time of sorrow and grief.