Members of Cotton Univ’s AASU Unit Threaten to Resign

The members of Cotton University’s All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) threatened to resign from the body on Monday.

According to sources, they threatened to resign from the body due to conflicts of opinion with the central leadership.

One of the members said, “We didn’t receive due respect or importance from the body due to which we, as a whole, decided to resign from it. We also would to inform that we are not planning to join any other party as of now.”

He further said that if they resigns it will not affect the post of President and General Secretary of Cotton University’s students union.

Meanwhile, Cotton University Students' Union President Tridib Bhagabati denied reports of resignation.