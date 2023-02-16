Samujjal Bhattacharjya took Rs 16 lakhs per month bribe from Hajela?

Taking a dig at All Assam Student's Union (AASU) advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya on Thursday, former National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) state coordinator in Assam Hitesh Dev Sarma has accused him of taking a bribe from Dev Sarma's predecessor, Prateek Hajela.

In an explosive allegation, Dev took to his Facebook account saying, "I was NRC state coordinator for more than two-and-a-half years. But, the AASU leadership never turned up to meet me despite that I unearthed the anomalies happened earlier during the NRC updation exercise. Samujjal Bhattacharjya used to visit the NRC state coordinator's office every afternoon when Hajela was in charge of the office. Why? The news in the market is that Samujjal Bhattacharjya took bribe of Rs 16 lakhs per month from Hajela to cover the anomalies happened in NRC exercise. I don't know the truth, but an investigation into this matter can reveal the details. However, it is true that Samujjal Bhattacharjya never demanded the reverification of the NRC. Both are the fellow passengers of the same boat."

In another Facebook post, the former NRC coordinator further alleged that AASU leadership believed that Hajela was an efficient officer and he was advised not to speak against Prateek Hajela by another AASU leader Basanta Deka.

Not only this, Dev Sarma whose being vocal about his stand on NRC exercise earlier filed a police complaint accusing his predecessor Hajela of treason for willfully permitting errors in the NRC draft list preparation process in May last year. Additionally, Hajela was charged with money laundering intended for the NRC exercise.