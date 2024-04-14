Guwahati News

Alleged Molestation Incident Shakes Guwahati: Two Detained, One Absconding

Police Pursue Third Suspect as Investigation into Lalganesh Molestation Case Intensifies.
Alleged Molestation Incident Shakes Guwahati: Two Detained, One Absconding
Alleged Molestation Incident Shakes Guwahati: Two Detained, One AbscondingRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time

A distressing incident unfolded in Guwahati, as reports emerged of a young woman allegedly being molested while walking along a road during the morning hours.

The unsettling occurrence occurred in the Lalganesh locality of the city, casting a shadow over the safety of residents, particularly women, in the area.

According to accounts of the incident, three notorious individuals arrived in a four-wheeler car and seized the opportunity of her loneliness to perpetrate the alleged molestation.

In the aftermath of the incident, two suspects have been detained by the police, while a third remains at large. The car reportedly used in the commission of the crime has been seized by the police from the Fatasil Ambari police station.

The culprits were identified as Alok Ghosh, Bipul Singh, Pradeep Dey.

Further details have revealed that the victim, a young woman hailing from Silchar, resides as a tenant in Fatasil Ambari, underscoring the distressing proximity of the incident to her place of residence.

Alleged Molestation Incident Shakes Guwahati: Two Detained, One Absconding
Guwahati Police Arrested One for Assaulting On-duty Police Personnel
Assam police
Molestation
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/alleged-molestation-incident-shakes-guwahati-two-detained-one-absconding
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com