Guwahati Police Arrested One for Assaulting On-duty Police Personnel

In a swift response to the disturbing incident of assault on a police personnel during the evening hours on the day of Goru Bihu, Dispur police have apprehended a youth clad in a white shirt in the video given below.
Identified as Champak Das, the individual was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the assault that took place in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri locality last evening.
Reports indicate that the altercation involved two youths attacking a police officer while he was on duty. Alongside Champak Das, the other individual involved has been identified as Rahul Khataniar. However, Khataniar remains at large as police intensify efforts to locate him.
As investigations into the incident continue, the city police are expected to pursue all avenues to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure such acts of violence are swiftly addressed.