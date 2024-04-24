Alleged Threats & Controversy Surrounding Guwahati Pub Case Heighten Tensions

The Echo Pub & Grill case takes a sinister turn with accusations of death threats against a policeman reportedly by Ankur Dutta, the proprietor of the establishment. This development unfolds amidst the backdrop of an ongoing controversy surrounding the bar located in Basistha, Guwahati.
In a video posted by policeman on deputation, Pranjal Saikia alleged that Ankur Dutta threatened him with death following an incident where he, along with another senior police officer, intervened to protect fellow police jawan Pradeep Basumatary. This altercation occurred last Sunday, during which Dutta allegedly assaulted Basumatary.
"I have made this video as proof; one of my colleagues was brutally assaulted by the bar owner last Sunday. The incident has already come to light. While the owner was attempting to pour engine oil upon a police jawan, one of our senior officers went to save him. The said owner had pushed him. Thus, I went to his rescue and pushed him as well," the police jawan said in the video.
Expressing concern for his safety, the officer added, "Later, he managed to collect my mobile number and threatened me with death. I have filed a police complaint at the Basistha Police Station. Though no action has been initiated as of now, if I die, the said owner will be responsible."
Highlighting the sacrifices made by police personnel, particularly during festive times like Bihu celebrations, the officer emphasized, "We are here for the country, our job is to protect and provide safeguard to the civilians. We follow the orders of our senior officers and perform our duty. Having served in the Assam police for nine years, I bear responsibilities towards my daughter, wife, and parents. Should anything untoward happen to me, I implore you to share this video. I appeal to senior police officials to investigate this matter diligently. The weight of this situation has taken a toll on me, and like everyone else, I yearn to continue living for the sake of my family."
However, the controversy deepens as three individuals accused of attempting to harm police personnel at Echo Pub were inexplicably released by Basistha police from custody overnight after their apprehension on Sunday. The accused, including Pub owner Ankur Dutta, Krishanu Lahkar, and employee Debakanta Debnath, were apprehended following their alleged involvement in a violent altercation with police personnel Pradeep Basumatary.
Furthermore, the other two accused actresses Mayuri Gautam and Korobi Sarma were released on the same night.
Despite being implicated in multiple charges, the accused were swiftly released from police custody, raising serious doubts about the efficacy and integrity of the legal system.
It's worth noting that a case was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307 (attempt to murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 384 (extortion), and 344 (wrongful confinement), based on an FIR lodged by the wife of police personnel Pradeep Basumatary.