Guwahati: Three Accused in the Basistha Pub Case Released Overnight

In a startling turn of events, three individuals accused of attempting to fatally harm police personnel at the Pub named THE ECHO have been inexplicably released by Basistha police from custody overnight, purportedly under the influence of unknown forces.
The accused identified as the owner of the Pub Ankur Dutta, Krishanu Lahkar, and employee Debakanta Debnath, were apprehended on-site following their alleged involvement in a violent altercation aimed at police personnel Pradeep Basumatary.
Furthermore, the other two accused actresses Mayuri Gautam and Korobi Sarma were released on the same night.
Despite being implicated in multiple charges, the accused were swiftly released from police custody, raising serious doubts about the efficacy and integrity of the legal system.
It may be noted that a case was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code including 307 (attempt to murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 384 (extortion), and 344 (wrongful confinement), on the basis of an FIR lodged by the wife of the police personnel Pradeep Basumatary.