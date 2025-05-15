Amazon Delivery Bag Stolen in Guwahati’s Lachit Nagar

In a troubling incident reported from Guwahati’s Lachit Nagar locality, a lone miscreant stole a bag containing valuable Amazon delivery items from a delivery executive in broad daylight. The theft has raised serious concerns regarding the safety of logistics personnel operating in urban areas.

Advertisment

The incident occurred near BT College’s West Lane, where the delivery agent, identified as Rubul Das, had parked his scooter while making a routine delivery. Seizing the moment, the thief absconded with the parcel bag, which is believed to contain high-value items.

The act was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage clearly depicts the sequence of events. Subsequently, Das lodged a formal complaint at the Paltan Bazar Police Station and submitted the video evidence to assist in the investigation.

Police have initiated an inquiry based on the available evidence.