How Guwahati Police Captured Dipankar Barman: A Detailed Look at Tactical Operation

Dipankar Barman, owner of DB Stock and a central figure in a significant online trading scam, was arrested by the Guwahati Police in Goa on Sunday. The Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, provided updates on the ongoing investigation, which has resulted in multiple arrests connected to the case.
“A major case related to the online trading scam was registered at Paltan Bazar police station,” Commissioner Barah stated. “The case was registered against Dipankar Barman, and after thorough investigation, he was found to be a key accused. So far, we have arrested five individuals, including Barman's father, mother, his girlfriend and her sister, as well as his professional chartered accountant.”
The investigation, which began when the case was initially registered on August 22, 2024, revealed that many media outlets had reported on the matter prior to Barman fleeing Guwahati on August 18. “While he was absconding, our police were constantly looking for clues to nab him and conducting technical analysis,” Barah added.
Using technical methods, the police tracked Barman’s whereabouts to Goa, leading to a two-week manhunt. “Dipankar refrained from using social media since August 21 and frequently changed locations, making him difficult to trace,” Barah explained. “However, we developed leads on transactions he made in Goa from Assam.”
A police team led by ACP Amit Mahato, along with two sub-inspectors and one constable, executed the operation on Sunday evening. They apprehended Barman near Arambol Beach, approximately 70-80 km from Panaji. “During the search operation, we seized over ₹27 lakhs in cash, his passport, and jewelry,” Barah noted.
As the initial case against Barman has been transferred to the CBI, the police filed a new case (374/24) against him at Paltan Bazar police station. Dipankar Barman was isolated in a homestay far from the city of Panaji and has been presented before the Pernem court in Goa for a transit remand to Guwahati. Barah confirmed that no interrogation was conducted on the spot, stating, “He will be interrogated after being brought to Guwahati.”
Further developments in the case are expected as the city police continue their investigation into the online trading scam.