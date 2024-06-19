Ambubachi Mela: Assam Tourism Minister Takes Stock Of Preparedness

Assam tourism minister Jayanta Mallabaruah reached Kamakhya Temple premises in Guwahati to take stock of the preparedness ahead of the Ambubachi Mela.
The minister stated that arrangements are on track to be completed in time and the tourism department is ready to welcome devotees and saints to Kamakhya.
He said, "The tourism department, the city authorities and all associated departments are ready for Ambubachi Mela. We are expecting 20 to 25 lakh devotees like every year.
"The tourism department is ready to welcome the devotees. All kinds of services in times of emergency will be kept prepared ahead of their arrival," Mallabaruah added.
Meanwhile, addressing the arrangements in place, the cabinet minister said, "Plying of vehicles on the main road leading to Kamakhya Temple will be restricted. Devotees will not be allowed to take their footwear atop the hill. They will have to keep them at designated places under the Nilachal flyover."
Additionally, there will be cart services to assist devotees on the route from Pandu to Kamakhya. This will be for the elderly, specially-abled, media persons and VIPs to access, Jayanta Mallabaruah said.
During his visit to Kamakhya, the Assam tourism minister also planted a 'Rudraksha' sapling inside the premises of Prashanti Lodge in the vicinity of the temple.