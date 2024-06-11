No VIP Arrangements For Ambubachi Mela This Year: Jayanta Mallabaruah

Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Tuesday dismissed reports of VIP passes during the upcoming Ambubachi Mela set to begin from June 22 at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.
The minister chaired a meeting with the committee members of Kamakhya Temple and the concerned authorities today and discussed various arrangements.
Mallabaruah said, "From the opening of the temple gates to its closing, there will be no issuance of VIP passes. Even VIPs will have to do darshan like other people."
Speaking about the arrangements, he said, "The main path heading to Kamakhya Temple will be closed from 8 pm onwards. The road that comes from Pandu Ghat will be closed at night. No vehicle will be allowed to travel from Kamakhya Gate."
"Ferry services will also be there, but only on the route connecting Pandu Ghat to Kamakhya. The main Ambubachi inauguration ceremony will be performed at Pandu port. There will be camps set up opposite to Pandu Ghat and Kamakhya Railway Station for guests. No one will be allowed to haphazardly set up food distribution stalls at fairs," the minister added.
Taking to X, Jayanta Mallabaruah also wrote, "Jai Maa Kamakhya! The highly anticipated and revered religious festival of Assam, Sri Ambubachi Mela, is scheduled to commence on June 22nd. In preparation, chaired a meeting with the committee members of Maa Kamakhya Mandir and the concerned officials to discuss various arrangements, ensuring a smooth and successful celebration."
The four-day-long annual Ambubachi Mela at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati is set to commence on June 22. This annual Hindu fair is a significant event that celebrates the yearly menstruation cycle of Goddess Maa Kamakhya.
Located atop the Nilachal Hills, Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths in India, making it a vital pilgrimage site. The Ambubachi Mela attracts thousands of devotees and tourists from all over the country and beyond, who come to participate in the rituals and seek blessings from the goddess.
The festival is a unique celebration of fertility and womanhood, reflecting the deep cultural and religious significance of the Kamakhya Temple in Hindu tradition.