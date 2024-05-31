Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary Boundary Rationalisation Awaits State Cabinet Nod

The Forest Department informed the Gauhati High Court that it has finished rationalising the boundary of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary. However, the final approval from the State Cabinet is still pending, as required by the Assam Rules of Executive Business, 2023.
During the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL 27/2013), the department explained that the process of obtaining the State Cabinet's approval was delayed due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. This has prevented the matter from being presented to the Cabinet.
The Forest Department requested additional time to issue the final notification of the sanctuary's boundary rationalisation. This step will follow once they secure the necessary approval from the State Cabinet.
The division bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam has granted the Forest Department's request for more time. The court has scheduled the next hearing for the PIL in six weeks, allowing the department to complete the required formalities.