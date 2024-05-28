Gauhati HC Revokes Bail In Barpeta Advocate Rinima Begum Murder Case

The case revolves around the murder of Rinima Begum on March 21, 2022, as she was leaving a clinic. The investigation led to the arrest of Mokdom Ali and Mahibul Hoque, who were charged with various offenses under IPC sections 120B/341/302/201. The prosecution alleges that Ali and Hoque conspired to eliminate Begum due to ongoing litigation, hiring professional killers for the task.