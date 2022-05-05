American Sitarist Paul Livingston To Perform In Guwahati On May 7

American sitarist, composer and multi-instrumentalist, Paul Livingston, will be performing at Freemasons Brewworks in Guwahati’s Christian Basti area on May 7.

The show will be directed by Naila Azad and will also featuring musicians Amitav Barua and Dibyajyoti Changmai.

Paul is one of the few American disciples of Pt. Ravi Shankar and also trained under Rajeev Taranath and Amiya Dasgupta.

His music is inspired by ragas and rhythms of India with improvisation bookended by spoken word and poetry, inspiring positive change and spreading the message of peace among different cultures.

“Paul along with Naila are ready to reach out to audiences all across the nation with their vision for cross-cultural collaboration that reflects innermost social, political and spiritual values through the transcendent joy of music and poetry,” a statement read.

Livingstone is a lifelong sitarist and upright bass player from Los Angeles in California, who has studied South Asian music and is associated with luminaries such as Pt Ravi Shankar and Pt Rajeev Taranath among others since 1985.

Naila Azad, is an actor cum director and teacher now living and working in Bangladesh. She also is the Aatistic director of Dhaka Lit Fest. S

She has also worked in several theatre,film and television productions in the US.

She is excited to join her longtime collaborator Paul, for performances around India.

