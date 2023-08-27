Amid Cash-For-Job Scam Row, Assam BJP Convenes Crucial Meet on Aug 28

Amid the row over cash-for-job scam following the death of Indrani Tahbildar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Assam unit has called for a crucial core meeting on August 28 (Monday) at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.
The meeting will be held at 6 in the evening to discuss on several important issues including the situations leading to the death of BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar and cash-for-job scams that has emerged following her death.
The meeting has been called amid the allegations that have been levied on the accused named in Indrani’s suicide case accusing them of being involved in cash-for-job scam. A few FIRs have also been lodged against some alleging that they took money from them in exchange for jobs.
The police recovered evidences against the accused supporting that they were involved in cash-for-job scams.
Meanwhile, a woman, Shantana Deka, filed an FIR against Diban Deka and Anurag Chaliha alleging that they took Rs. 13 lakhs from her in exchange for providing a job.