Indrani Tahbildar Death: Another Case Filed Against Diban, Anurag

In yet another twist in the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Indrani Tahbildar, a woman has filed an FIR at Chandmari Police Station on Saturday alleging that Anurag Chaliha and Diban Deka duped her on the pretext of providing jobs.
The complainant has been identified as Shantana Deka who alleged that Diban and Anurag took Rs. 13 lakhs from her on the pretext of providing a job.
This comes amid allegations levied against a few BJP leaders in cash-for-job scams following the sudden death of Indrani Tahbildar after her photos with Anurag went viral on social media.
The police also recovered evidences against some of the accused that are named in the suicide case of Indrani supporting that they were involved in cash-for-job scams.
Earlier in the day, name of another BJP leader, Santanu Puzari, surfaced in the cash-for-job scam alongside his involvement in circulating Anurag Chaliha and Indrani's intimate picture on social media platforms.
According to reports, accused Diban Deka and Anurag Chaliha mentioned his name during a police interrogation on Saturday.
It also came to the fore that Santanu, a ticket seeker for the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, was in Jorhat with Diban and Anurag two days before Indrani's suicide.
During the police interrogation, both accused had revealed that Santanu was involved in collecting lakhs of rupees from job aspirants in name of providing them government jobs.