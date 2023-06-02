Amid Drinking Water Scarcity, Contaminated Water Delivered by GMC: AIPC

Assam State Congress Secretary and President of All India Professionals Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam state unit Gauravv Somani have come heavily on the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on its failure to resolve the key issues of Guwahati city.
“The entire city is facing the scarcity of drinking water amidst such scorching heat. The city residents have started coming out on the streets registering their protest. On the other hand GMC water tankers and private water tankers are delivering complete dirt and contaminated water to the city residents which have become a more serious threat to one’s health,” Somani alleged in a statement.
Congress leader Somani said that AIPC has been receiving various complaints from throughout the city against the GMC water tankers for providing dirty water which looks to be fully contaminated with harmful bacteria and germs.
“Its consumption might land a person with severe kidney problems, cancers, blue baby syndrome, diarrhea, acidity and dental disorders as the water are contaminated with high levels of chemicals, metal fluorides, nitrate, salinity and iron. The bigger question is as to where are the private tankers sourcing their water and providing the same as safe drinking water to the city dwellers? It is to be mentioned that most of the residential apartments and private residence are dependent on water provided by private water tankers. Why is the Government not taking any steps to check and test the purity of water provided by water tankers? What is stopping them from doing so? Above all water tankers are charging exorbitant rates too and the entire GMC officials have turned a blind eye to the problems,” Somani added.
Condemning the inefficiency of the GMC in not being g able to handle the drinking water scarcity and contamination water delivered to the people, Somani challenged the concerned Minister and city Mayor to drink a glass of water from the private water tankers meant for delivering drinking water to the Guwahatians.