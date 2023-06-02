Kharguli Water Gush: 3-Member Enquiry Committee to Hold Public Hearing Tomorrow

The three-member enquiry committee constituted by the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs on orders by the Governor of Assam to probe into the water pipe burst incident in Guwahati’s Kharguli area last May 25 will be holding a public hearing on June 3.
The public hearing will be held at the premises of Joypur Primary School in the Kharguli locality of Guwahati city from 2 pm onwards.
Therefore, the Chairman of the enquiry committee, Pabitra Ram Khaund and Additional District Magistrate, Kamrup Metro district, Ajit Kumar Sarma has urged all the concerned citizens to join and speak before the enquiry committee at the said hearing date.
The three members of the committee are:
1. Pabitra Ram Khaund, IAS, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, DoHUA (Chairman)
2. Ramendra Sundar Choudhury, Retd. Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, PHE Department cum Addl. Mission Director (DEM), AMRUT (Member)
3. Sanjai Kr. Mahanta, Retd. Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department cum Addl. Mission Director (Admin), AMRUT (Member)
It may also be mentioned that the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) last Friday took suo moto cognizance of the incident that took place in Guwahati's Kharguli where a water supply pipeline burst caused havoc and also led to the death of a woman. The matter was taken into notice by Santanu Bharali, AHRC member. He said that the Kamrup (metro) deputy commissioner will have to submit a report after an investigation into the incident.
The situation remains perilous in Kharguli following the water supply pipeline burst incident. The families, who have been left stranded in Kharguli’s Joypur, where the water pipeline burst on May 25, were provided shelter at Joypur Primary School temporarily.