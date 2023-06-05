Amid Intense Heatwave, Pvt Schools in Guwahati Not Adhering to Admin’s Instructions?

Despite a directive by the Kamrup Metro Administration to reschedule the normal school timing for both Government provinicialised and private schools in the district, it has come to the fore that several private schools in Guwahati have not adhered to the state government’s instructions amidst the scorching heatwave conditions.
Without naming any particular private schools, Assam State Congress Secretary and President of All India Professionals Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam state unit Gauravv Somani on Monday raised the issue on the micro-blogging site Twitter.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Somani said, “Private schools in Guwahati have not adhered to the Govt instructions of the revised school timings amidst such scorching heat wave. Parents worried. Kindly look into it.”
Earlier, due to scorching heat conditions and the continuous rise of Mercury level in the city, the Kamrup Metro District Administration had directed to reschedule the normal school timing for both Government provinicialised and private schools.
The order came into effect from today onwards and shall remain until further notice.
The timings of the schools will be as follows:
L.P Schools – 7.30 am to 12 noon
M.E Schools- 7.30 am to 12.30 pm
HS/HS Schools- 7.30 am to 1 pm