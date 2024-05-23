Kamrup Metro Schools Prioritize Students' Health Amid Extreme Heat

The order issued by the Inspector of School, Kamrup Metro to head master of all schools read, “In inviting a reference to the subject cited above as we are aware that from last week excessive heat wave is heating us. As a result sweating, headache and other health issues may attack the students. As such in order to avoid any untoward incident among students, Drinking sufficient water is inevitable.”

“Therefore, you are requested to Ring Water Bell Thrice Everyday during school hours, in order to ensure that every students drinks sufficient water and keep the hydrated. You are also requested to arrange the morning assembly inside the classroom or in the school varanda rather than in the open space or field,” the order added.