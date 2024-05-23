Kamrup Metro Schools Prioritize Students' Health Amid Extreme Heat

In view of the scorching heat gripping the entire region, the Elementary Education Department of Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District has issued a directive asking schools to ring the water bell thrice a day and conduct the morning assembly indoors.
This initiative by the education department has been taken to ensure that all students drink ample water and keep themselves hydrated owing to the prevailing hot weather conditions.
Further, the schools have been asked to arrange for the morning assembly inside the classroom or in the school varanda rather than in the open space or field.
The order issued by the Inspector of School, Kamrup Metro to head master of all schools read, “In inviting a reference to the subject cited above as we are aware that from last week excessive heat wave is heating us. As a result sweating, headache and other health issues may attack the students. As such in order to avoid any untoward incident among students, Drinking sufficient water is inevitable.”
“Therefore, you are requested to Ring Water Bell Thrice Everyday during school hours, in order to ensure that every students drinks sufficient water and keep the hydrated. You are also requested to arrange the morning assembly inside the classroom or in the school varanda rather than in the open space or field,” the order added.
On the other hand, in response to the rising temperatures, both Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts have introduced modified teaching schedules, ensuring the safety and comfort of students and educators.
In Nagaon district starting from May 23, classes will commence at 8:00 a.m. Lower primary schools will conduct sessions from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while M.E. Schools will operate from 8.00 am to 1.00 pm. High school and higher secondary classes will extend until 1:30 p.m. This directive encompasses all private educational institutions within the district.
Meanwhile, in Lakhimpur District, Classes will begin at 7:30 a.m. effective May 23. Lower primary schools will run sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., while middle schools will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. High school and higher secondary classes will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.