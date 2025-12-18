Amingaon Industrial Park: GST Raids McLeod Russel Over Alleged Tax Irregularities

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department on Thursday carried out a major raid at the Amingaon Industrial Park, targeting McLeod Russel Private Limited, one of Assam’s largest tea-producing companies.

The operation was conducted at the company’s unit located inside the industrial park at Amingaon. McLeod Russel, which has its headquarters in Kolkata, operates around 33 tea gardens across Assam, making it one of the biggest players in the state’s tea sector.

The raid was led by a large team of senior GST officials under the supervision of Superintendent Manoj Kumar Dowari.

According to sources in the GST department, the preliminary investigation has revealed several discrepancies in financial records, pointing towards alleged tax evasion running into crores of rupees.

Officials said the raid will continue until the company provides satisfactory explanations along with proper supporting documents to justify the inconsistencies found during scrutiny.

Further action will be decided based on the outcome of the ongoing verification process.

