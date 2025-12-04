Major CID operation in Morigaon Raids Target on Fake certificate Rackets

In a major statewide operation targeting the rampant issuance of fake certificate, Assam's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted intensive raids at three locations in Morigaon district, extending deep into night.

At least 50 candidates are suspected of submitting forged certificates to the Assam Education Department in an attempt to secure teaching positions.

The CID team conducted coordinated raids and verification drives across multiple locations, including Nagaon, and more notably yesterday in Morigaon district—covering Lahorighat, Bheloguri, and Moirabari in Assam.

CID officials has been Investigating the fake certificate syndicate since last night, but the suspects remain on the run .The sweeps, part of a broader crackdown across the state, have left several key suspects on the run, as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle an alleged network exploiting forged documents for fraudulent purpose.

The Investigation primarily focuses on fake Graduate and post-Graduate certificate allegedly issued under the name of Techno Global University, Madhya Pradesh.

Preliminary reports suggest similar operation unfolded simultaneously in other districts, though Morigaon emerged as a focal point due to prior intelligence on local syndicates.

As of Thursday morning, at least five to seven individual implicates in the racket remain absconding with police issuing lookout notices and alerting border checkpoint.

Eyewitness described a tense atmosphere in the raided areas, with local gathered outside as CIF personnel combed through premises under floodlights. But authorities expect breakthrough soon through forensic analysis and digital surveillance.

