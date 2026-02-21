Amit Shah Takes Part In 87th CRPF Raising Day In Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 87th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati, on Saturday.

The grand event saw the Home Minister Shah take the main guest seat at the parade, where a spectacular display of discipline, skill, and operational readiness was showcased by CRPF personnel. The program included a ceremonial parade, band performances, and demonstrations of the force’s specialised capabilities.

According to sources, the event featured an exhibition of modern, fully equipped vehicles used by the CRPF in various operations, giving the public and dignitaries a glimpse of the force’s operational preparedness and technological advancements.

This marks the second day of Amit Shah’s visit to Assam. Following the celebrations, he is scheduled to proceed to Kachutoli in Sonapur, where he will lay the foundation stone for the main office of the 10th Assam Police Battalion.