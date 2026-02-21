Amit Shah In Guwahati: Attends CRPF Raising Day And Multiple Key Programs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Guwahati on the second day of his two-day visit to Assam, with a busy schedule of high-profile programmes that reflect the Centre’s focus on strengthening security infrastructure and law enforcement in the region.

According to the Sources, Today Amit Shah is set to participate in multiple key programmes, underscoring the Centre’s focus on strengthening security infrastructure in the region. One of the highlights of his itinerary is the foundation-laying ceremony of the 10th Assam Police Battalion, a significant addition aimed at enhancing the state’s law enforcement capacity.

In addition, the Union Minister Shah will attend the 87th Raising Day celebration of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The commemorative event will feature a ceremonial parade at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Project in Guwahati, where security personnel are expected to showcase drills and demonstrations marking the occasion.

According to Sources, the Raising Day celebration is a moment of pride for the force, recognising decades of service in maintaining internal security and combating insurgency and extremism across the country. Apart from the Guwahati events, Amit Shah is also scheduled to attend a programme in Kachutali in Sonapur, further extending his outreach during the Assam tour.

On the first day of his visit, the Union Home Minister was in Silchar, where he participated in official functions and interacted with local leaders. His two-day visit is being closely watched in political and administrative circles, given Assam’s strategic importance in the Northeast.