Amit Shah Criticizes Congress For Boycotting Parliament Opening

In a fiery speech at the Assam Appointment rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for boycotting the inauguration of the parliament. Shah accused Congress of undermining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the past nine years, despite his and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) consistent electoral victories with two-thirds majority.
Shah pointed out several instances where Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had inaugurated new assembly buildings in states like Chhattisgarh and Manipur, implying the party's hypocrisy in boycotting the parliament opening. He emphasized that such actions by Congress were a blatant attempt to discredit PM Modi's government.
The boycott of the parliament inauguration saw 19 opposition parties, led by Congress, coming together in protest. They argued that the President, being the first citizen and the head of the state, should have been invited to inaugurate the Parliament, expressing their view that President Draupadi Murmu was humiliated by not being invited. This incident has further intensified talks of a possible opposition alliance for the 2024 General Elections.
Notably, the only party attending the inauguration ceremony will be the Biju Janata Dal, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will be performing the inauguration. Congress has levied allegations that PM Modi's decision to inaugurate the parliament was merely an attempt to appease them, rather than respecting the office of the President.
The boycott of the parliament opening by Congress and the subsequent criticism from Amit Shah has once again ignited the political tensions between the ruling BJP and the opposition parties. As the stage is set for the 2024 General Elections, the country awaits to witness how these developments will shape the political landscape in the coming months.