Amit Shah Formally Launches Assam Police Seva Setu Portal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah formally launched the Assam Police Seva Setu portal at an event held in Guwahati on Thursday afternoon. The event was attended by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet ministers and other dignitaries.
The portal is an initiative of the state government to build good relations between the citizens and law enforcement.
It is an interactive citizen services portal for greater transparency, real time communication and community engagement. It will serve as a digital interface between the citizens and the police.
The portal includes the following features that will facilitate the process of lodging any complaint and many more:
Instant reporting of crimes, submission of grievances and access to police
Online registration of senior citizens living alone
Verification of government, Public Sector Undertakings, private jobs candidates
Verification of tenants, PG inmates and domestic help
Filling reports for missing persons, child-related issues and lost and found items
Applying for event permission/NOC
Security clearance for commercial construction, petrol pump, gas agency, etc
Applying for permission/NOC for firecracker sale, temporary bar license, etc
Sharing of crime-related information secretly
Speaking at the event, CM Sarma said, "Home Minister Amit Shah has always stressed on the need to improve criminal justice delivery system & increase in conviction rate to ensure lasting peace in Assam. The Sewa Setu Portal launched today will also go a long way in ensuring a people-friendly policing system."