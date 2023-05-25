Amit Shah Lands in Guwahati, Assam CM Welcomes Him

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Guwahati on Thursday afternoon. He was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.
Cabinet ministers Ajanta Neog, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia and BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita among others were also present at the airport to welcome Amit Shah.
After landing in Guwahati, Shah has left for Koinadhora.
He will be participating in a significant programme today in the city where the state government is planning to distribute 45,000 appointment letters to recently recruited youths across various government departments. As per sources, the ceremony will be held for around two hours.
Earlier on Wednesday, speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “Amit Shah ji will attend two programmes in Guwahati tomorrow. He will first lay the foundation stone of National Forensic Science University at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra and then he will start the temporary campus of the University which will be located in Guwahati Medical College.”
CM Sarma further said that the state government will release an app for Assam Police where FIR can be filed electronically in certain crimes like violence against women, murder etc.
Speaking about the distribution of appointment letters to 45,000 unemployed youths, the Assam chief minister said, “All these youths have been selected through a process based on meritocracy and they will get regular government jobs under the Assam government. Earlier we had issued appointment letters for almost 42,000 youths. So this will be around 88,000 out of the 1 lakh jobs that we promised. In the month of July, we are going to start the interview process for another 22,000 government jobs.”