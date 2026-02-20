Bhupen Borah Meets Amit Shah Ahead of BJP Entry

In a major political development in Assam, senior leader Bhupen Borah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Assam State Guest House in Koinadhara on Friday, just ahead of formally joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The high-profile meeting has triggered intense buzz in political circles, as Borah’s switch from Congress to the BJP is being seen as a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Borah expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for arranging the interaction. He revealed that the Chief Minister personally facilitated the meeting and even visited his residence as a mark of respect.

“I would like to thank the Chief Minister for giving me the opportunity to meet the Home Minister,” Borah said.

He also shared a personal moment from the meeting that left a strong impression on him. According to Borah, before he could formally introduce himself, the Chief Minister introduced him to Amit Shah as “the son of a teacher.” Borah described the gesture as deeply touching and memorable.

In a candid remark, Borah admitted that his earlier perception of the Union Home Minister had been incorrect.

“My previous understanding of Amit Shah was wrong. Under his leadership, Assam is in safe hands,” he said.

Borah also reflected on his long association with the Congress party. He said he had spent 32 years with the party and comes from a third-generation Congress family. His departure, therefore, marks not just a political move but the end of a long personal and ideological journey.

However, Borah said the warmth and respect shown by the Chief Minister over the past 32 hours, including the visit to his home and the arrangement of the meeting with the Home Minister, gave him confidence that he had made the “right decision at the right time.”

Also Read: Bhupen Borah Will Become Irrelevant Soon in BJP: Gaurav Gogoi