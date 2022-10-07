Amit Shah, JP Nadda Arrive in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the northeast arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday.

He was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and other top BJP leaders at the airport.

Amit Shah is slated to attend a meeting of the core group of Assam BJP at the state guest house in Kharguli at 6 pm today.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda also arrived in Guwahati on Friday. He was welcomed by CM Sarma, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other BJP members.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Received Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. He will be present at the inauguration of new @BJP4Assam office building and Karyakarta Sammelan. Looking forward to his visionary insight to help us take our party to greater heights in Assam & NE.”