Amit Shah, JP Nadda Arrive in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the northeast arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday.
He was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and other top BJP leaders at the airport.
Amit Shah is slated to attend a meeting of the core group of Assam BJP at the state guest house in Kharguli at 6 pm today.
Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda also arrived in Guwahati on Friday. He was welcomed by CM Sarma, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other BJP members.
Meanwhile, taking to twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Received Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. He will be present at the inauguration of new @BJP4Assam office building and Karyakarta Sammelan. Looking forward to his visionary insight to help us take our party to greater heights in Assam & NE.”
Amit Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed state BJP office at the Basistha area of Guwahati at 10:30 am on Saturday.
Nadda and Shah will then attend the party workers' meeting at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara at 1 pm.
Shah and Nadda will also attend a review meeting on the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) and also attend a meeting with chief ministers and DGPs of the northeastern states on Saturday evening.
On Sunday afternoon, Shah will visit the Police Training College in Golaghat’s Dergaon to attend the conference of the superintendents of police of the state.
While Nadda will leave on Saturday evening after attending a few meetings, while Shah will depart from the state on Sunday evening.