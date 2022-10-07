Guwahati: Mother-Son Duo Goes Missing from Noonmati

A mother-son duo has reportedly gone missing from Noonmati in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday.

The woman has been identified as Purnima Begum and her son has been identified as Azad Ali.

The family members of the duo have lodged a missing report at the Noonmati Police Station.

According to the FIR, the duo has been missing since the last four months.

The family members have also urged anybody who get any information about the missing persons to contact 9957020222 or 8811967943.

Meanwhile, the police have launched search operations to trace the missing persons.