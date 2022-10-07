Guwahati News

Guwahati: Mother-Son Duo Goes Missing from Noonmati

The woman has been identified as Purnima Begum and her son has been identified as Azad Ali.
Mother-son missing from Guwahati's Noonmati
Mother-son missing from Guwahati's Noonmati
Pratidin Time

A mother-son duo has reportedly gone missing from Noonmati in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday.

The woman has been identified as Purnima Begum and her son has been identified as Azad Ali.

The family members of the duo have lodged a missing report at the Noonmati Police Station.

According to the FIR, the duo has been missing since the last four months.

The family members have also urged anybody who get any information about the missing persons to contact 9957020222 or 8811967943.

Meanwhile, the police have launched search operations to trace the missing persons.

Also Read
‘Real Development’ of Northeast Began in 2014: Amit Shah in Sikkim
police investigation
mother-son duo
missing report
Noonmati Police Station

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com