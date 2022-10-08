Amit Shah, JP Nadda Inaugurate new BJP office in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated the new state office of the party in Guwahati’s Basistha on Saturday.

This is the party’s biggest office in Northeast and will serve as the party's headquarters in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other senior party leaders from Assam were also present on the occasion.

The six-storeyed building, built over an area of one lakh square feet, will have state-of-the-art facilities, complete with a guest house and a modern media centre. The building can accommodate 5,000 people, party sources said. The new structure, valued at Rs 25 crore, has been built with donations from party workers, another top party leader added.

The building will have five meeting halls and a 350-seater auditorium.

The foundation stone for this office was laid in February 2019 by Amit Shah, who was then the party President.