Tripura: BJP Announces 16-Member Election Management Committee

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura announced a 16-member election management committee ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The committee will be headed by the party's state president Rajib Bhattacharjee.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma and MP Rebati Tripura were among those named as its members.

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who is the coordinator for Northeast, and state in-charge Mahesh Sharma were made special invitees to the committee, party spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said.

According to sources, Sambit Patra is scheduled to visit the state on October 19 and 20 to streamline the party's preparedness for the 2023 assembly elections.

BJP's national general secretary BL Santosh is likely to visit the state on October 21.

Sources also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to pay a visit to the poll-bound state in the month of November.