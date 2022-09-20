Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Arrive In Guwahati, Address Massive Gathering

Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Guwahati on October 8 accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, according to a statement from the state unit of the party.

The statement said that they will address BJP leaders and workers in Assam at a mass gathering to be held in Guwahati.

Approximately 40 thousand party workers and leaders from the state will be attending the massive meeting.

According to the statement, the gathering will be organized at the Veterinary Playground in Guwahati’s Khanapara area.

Meanwhile, the Assam wing of BJP refuted claims of a possible change in leadership at the state level, calling media reports rubbish.