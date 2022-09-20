1305 Graduates Handed Degrees At 8th Convocation Of USTM

The eighth convocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been held successfully here today in the presence of a galaxy of Vice Chancellors, heads of institutions and dignitaries. Altogether 1305 graduates were awarded degrees, out of which 15 scholars were awarded PhD degrees, 775 students were awarded Post Graduate degrees and 515 students were awarded Undergraduate degrees.
Honorary Doctorate of Science (D.Sc.) was conferred upon Dr. N. N. Dutta, Founder and Chancellor, Assam Down Town University while Padma Shri Manas Chaudhuri, former Editor of The Shillong Times and former Education Minister of Meghalaya received Honorary D.Litt. degree from the Governor of Meghalaya at the Convocation. The convocation was presided over by Shri Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya & Visitor, USTM.
Education Minister of Meghalaya, Lahkmen Rymbui, and a host of Vice Chancellors graced the occasion as Guests of Honour.The distinguished dignitaries present in the Convocation include, Dr. B. J. Rao, VC, University of Hyderabad; Dr. N. Lokendra Singh, VC, Manipur University; Dr. R. M. Pant, VC, Assam University, Silchar; Prof. Saket Kushwaha, VC, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh and Dr. V. K. Jain, former VC, Tezpur University,apart from Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor and Prof GD Sharma, VC, USTM.
In his Convocation Address, Prof B. J. Rao, Vice Chancellor of University of Hyderabad said, “A degree is no longer a passage to certain employment. There is a need to add new skills with latest technologies. Innovation and creativity are the keywords of our times”. He urged the students to realize their responsibilities towards the Country and the Society at large.
Addressing the gathering, Meghalaya Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik said, “The university is an outcome of its founder Mahbubul Hoque’s vision to change lives of the people of the region by empowering them with education”. He congratulated all the awardees including Padmashri Manas Chaudhuri and Dr NN Dutta, the recipients of the Hon. D.Litt & D. Sc. and thanked USTM for giving recognition of great works done by the awardees.
The Chancellor of USTM Shri Mahbubul Hoque welcomed all for their participation and said, “We aspire to become a world class university and appeal to all the stakeholders to join us in our endeavor to transform this university into a world class institution and participate in the nation-building process”. He also expressed his gratefulness to the Government of Meghalaya for its help in the creation of USTM.
Earlier, the University report was presented by the Vice Chancellor of USTM Prof G. D. Sharma. This was followed by award of degrees and gold medals. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Best PG Student award went to Ms Ajungla Kundang, MA Rural Developmentand PA Sangma Best UG student award went to Ms Yashodhara Goswami, B. Sc. Biotechnology.Apart from this, 24 gold medals were awarded to the best Post Graduates of the respective departments while 21 gold medals were given away to the best undergraduate students from different departments.
Dr. N. N. Dutta, the recipient of the Hon D.Sc. degree has enormous contribution in the field of Healthcare & Research Sector & Academic Administration specially in establishing higher educational institutions in the North East. Padma Shri Manas Chaudhuri is well known for his immense contribution in the field of Literature, News-Media, Political Reforms and Social Transformation.
The Convocation began with the grand and elegant Academic Procession which was participated by the Registrar of the University, Academic Council members, members of Board of Governors, Deans of different schools, Heads of different Departments and the Award recipients. The Convocation came to close with administration of oath and the signing of the National Anthem.