1305 Graduates Handed Degrees At 8th Convocation Of USTM

The eighth convocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been held successfully here today in the presence of a galaxy of Vice Chancellors, heads of institutions and dignitaries. Altogether 1305 graduates were awarded degrees, out of which 15 scholars were awarded PhD degrees, 775 students were awarded Post Graduate degrees and 515 students were awarded Undergraduate degrees.

Honorary Doctorate of Science (D.Sc.) was conferred upon Dr. N. N. Dutta, Founder and Chancellor, Assam Down Town University while Padma Shri Manas Chaudhuri, former Editor of The Shillong Times and former Education Minister of Meghalaya received Honorary D.Litt. degree from the Governor of Meghalaya at the Convocation. The convocation was presided over by Shri Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya & Visitor, USTM.

Education Minister of Meghalaya, Lahkmen Rymbui, and a host of Vice Chancellors graced the occasion as Guests of Honour.The distinguished dignitaries present in the Convocation include, Dr. B. J. Rao, VC, University of Hyderabad; Dr. N. Lokendra Singh, VC, Manipur University; Dr. R. M. Pant, VC, Assam University, Silchar; Prof. Saket Kushwaha, VC, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh and Dr. V. K. Jain, former VC, Tezpur University,apart from Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor and Prof GD Sharma, VC, USTM.

In his Convocation Address, Prof B. J. Rao, Vice Chancellor of University of Hyderabad said, “A degree is no longer a passage to certain employment. There is a need to add new skills with latest technologies. Innovation and creativity are the keywords of our times”. He urged the students to realize their responsibilities towards the Country and the Society at large.

Addressing the gathering, Meghalaya Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik said, “The university is an outcome of its founder Mahbubul Hoque’s vision to change lives of the people of the region by empowering them with education”. He congratulated all the awardees including Padmashri Manas Chaudhuri and Dr NN Dutta, the recipients of the Hon. D.Litt & D. Sc. and thanked USTM for giving recognition of great works done by the awardees.